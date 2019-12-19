Australia has spoken when it comes to determining whether or not your Christmas decorations, food and and presents are "bogan". Getty

Drinking our staple Bundaberg Rum means you fall into the bogan category too, with one user writing: “This is so unholy”.



Other items and habits that make you look bogan, include:



* Organising the Christmas lunch from a Coles catalogue

* Having a white Christmas tree

* Saying Merry Christmas from my family to yours

* Drinking Crown Lager on Christmas day (wait, what?!)

* Failing to rip your Christmas wrapping

* Sporting yoru Christmas cracker hat

* Adding all your Christmas presents to Afterpay

* Uttering the words, “I’d hate to see the power bill” after viewing someone’s Christmas lights display



When it comes to food, Turducken, glazed doughnuts, lunch before 1pm, serving food with plastic cutlery and store-bought biscuits are a big no-no according to Sydney-based etiquette expert Anna Musson.



“Turkey is a classic choice you can't go wrong with in Australia,” she revealed to the Daily Mail.

Aussies have revealed online what makes your Christmas items tacky, along with why. Getty

“But don't go near the Turducken - or chicken inside a duck inside a turkey.



“I also love trifles and pavlova, which should always be served from proper cutlery rather than plastic,' she added.



“You should have linen napkins at your table and a linen tablecloth if you want to seem classy and rich.”