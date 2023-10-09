"This show is our baby," the couple say. Supplied

For husband Anthony, every night on the tour has been a different experience so far.

The self-confessed "control freak" says that, for once, he's "not always getting my own way" at every turn.

"This is really new for me, and Tim throws me curveballs all the time," he shares.

"I just have to be on my little toes."

Anthony and Tim are having a blast on tour. Supplied

The couple have been married since November 2014. When it comes to their relationship, they have learned to "find a good balance."

One thing they do need is plenty of rest to take care of their vocal cords, so separate hotel rooms are a must to ensure they get enough beauty sleep.

Anthony tells us he also likes having his own dressing room, unable to cope with Tim being a "storm in a teacup."

It's clear the dynamic duo are having a ball working together. And while their pre-show beverage of choice couldn't be more different - Tim prefers "coconut water" and Anthony a "nip of scotch" - they are on the same page with one ritual to prepare themselves for showtime each night.

"We always go for a swim," says Anthony. "To me, that is the best vocal warm-up because you're breathing and your diaphragm is working."

The duo opens the tour with a song from the show where they first met. Supplied

Tim says trusting that the show will come together is the hardest part when "it's your baby."

He and Anthony manage everything from the lighting to staging in the latest venture.

The pair both agree that having accountability for the production has been important, especially because of the "real connection" they like to build with their fans.

"I love seeing all the loyal supporters that have come and posted their videos and memories of the night on social media," shares Anthony.

"I love live music, I love my work and touring is my number one favourite thing. But the fact that I now get to do it with Tim makes it a little bit more enjoyable."

'Up Close and Unpredictable' is touring around Australia until November 25. For tickets visit anthonycallea.com or timcampbell.com.au.