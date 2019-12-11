The Bachelorette’s Angie Kent has shared never-before-seen footage of herself and Carlin Sterritt dancing during a “secret rendezvous” date. Instagram

“Hiding you from Australia was one of the hardest things I had to do,” the blonde beauty continued, referring to her hunky personal trainer beau.

“Navigating a new relationship can be hard but I truly can’t picture myself awkward dancing in a kitchen with anyone else but you @carlinsterritt.”

In the video, Angie and Carlin giggle and laugh out loud while cheekily dancing to Jackson’s classic hit, All For You, which can be heard playing in the background.

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old posted the video, which is believed to have been recorded during one of the lovebird’s meetings prior to the show’s finale last month. Instagram

Angie concluded her lengthy post with the question: “Will you please accept this awkward dancer forever?”, along with a red rose emoji.

Carlin responded to Angie’s post, writing: “Next season of Bachie, special rose idea ‘Awkward Dance Rose’ - whoever you give this to and follows through, you will KNOW they are the one!”

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the cute video, with one person writing: “I love this! Still don't know how u hid your relationship for so long, but you truly did a good job!”

Another person stated: “Lmao… I have been married for a long time… We still have dance offs.”

A third person added: “Awkward dancing is the best kind.”

The secret footage comes after the pair recently stepped out for one of their first public appearances together as a couple at the 2019 AACTA Awards at The Star in Sydney.