Both Angie and Carlin admitted it would be "weird" to be able to step out publicly as a couple in their first interview as a couple on Thursday night.
"We just want to be able to eat food out in public. We would talk about just going to breakfast. We both love brunch," the Gogglebox star said.
"Go and have a brunch, a lunch, a drank [sic] in public, a walk, go to the beach. Just simple, everyday human things. That's what we're excited to do."
Angie said they've had some pretty extraordinary dates and are looking forward to being normal.
"It sounds very boring, but we've had quite the lives, we're very excited to do simple things," she said.
"Anyone who's done this experience will understand," added Carlin.
Thus, it appears the couple are starting fresh off-camera to find out if they have what it takes to make it in the real world before considering moving in together.