Angie Kent chose Carlin Sterritt in the finale of The Bachelorette last Thursday. Channel Ten / Instagram

Both Angie and Carlin admitted it would be "weird" to be able to step out publicly as a couple in their first interview as a couple on Thursday night.

"We just want to be able to eat food out in public. We would talk about just going to breakfast. We both love brunch," the Gogglebox star said.

"Go and have a brunch, a lunch, a drank [sic] in public, a walk, go to the beach. Just simple, everyday human things. That's what we're excited to do."

The Bachelorette's Angie Kent and Carlin Sterrit gave their first interview as a couple last week. Channel 10

Angie said they've had some pretty extraordinary dates and are looking forward to being normal.

"It sounds very boring, but we've had quite the lives, we're very excited to do simple things," she said.

"Anyone who's done this experience will understand," added Carlin.

Angie Kent is looking forward to having a normal date with Carlin Sterritt. Channel 10

Thus, it appears the couple are starting fresh off-camera to find out if they have what it takes to make it in the real world before considering moving in together.