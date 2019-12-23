Getty

“Jane is planning a big family Christmas in Missouri,” the source tells New Idea.

Us Weekly recently reported that Brad, 56, will spend the holidays with three of his six children: Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. This will be the first time he’s spent Christmas with any of his children since his split from Angelina.

Other reports suggest the remaining children; Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14, are refusing to see Brad.

Brad would be hopeful the holidays will be the turning point in the relationship with his kids. “Brad’s determined to make this the best Christmas yet,” the source says.

According to the source, Jane has warned Ange not to “pull any stunts” and ruin Christmas plans.

