‘In fact, she’s firming plans to visit more orphanages around the world until she finds the golden child of her dreams.”’

Along with adopting another child, Angie is also hoping to move to Europe.

‘Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live,’ she has previously said.

‘My favourite place is somewhere I’ve never been. I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element.

‘I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world.’

According to American OK! magazine, Angelina has been upset after Brad Pitt recently introduced their kids to his ex, Jennifer Aniston.

A source claims that Brad asked if Jen was ready to meet the kids and she said she was and the response from them was positive.

‘The kids have heard so much about Jen over the years, they were excited to meet her in person,’ the source notes.

Jen was apparently nervous but the children ‘took to her so well. They thought she was nice and totally cool’ the insider says.

‘Viv liked Jen’s jewellery and wanted to braid her hair and Knox was blown away by Jen’s sports knowledge.’

And it was Shiloh’s comment that made her feel really special.

‘At one point she told Jen “Dad seems happy with you”. It caused Brad to shed some tears. He thought it was incredibly sweet that Shiloh would make such a touching statement.’

The news comes at a tough time for Angelina. According to reports she is 'fuming' over her ex-husband Brad Pitt’s recent Golden Globes win, according to a US report, and feels trapped by Brad in a town where she feels hated and rejected.