MasterChef judge Andy Allen has long been an advocate for sustainability and the environment. Peters

Containing a smooth blend of vanilla and coffee with just a drizzle of espresso syrup and a sprinkling of choc flakes, the Iced Latte flavour Drumstick is sure to become a quick favourite for caffeine addicts across the country.

As for the Choc Raspberry Brownie Drumstick, we are certain the delicious layers of vanilla and choc brownie, raspberry sauce and choc brownie pieces will leave your mouth watering for more.

Which one will you be trying first? Peters

Andy is a longtime sustainability expert and said his partnership with both Drumstick and Clean Up Australia was a means of fostering awareness about the need for all Australians to chip in and keep their beautiful country clean.

"I didn't realise as a kid when I was carrying around the Clean Up Australia Day bag, picking up rubbish around my primary school, that sustainability would become such an important part of my life as an adult."

"It has come full circle for me, so by supporting Clean Up Australia, a cause close to my heart, my hope is I can help inspire Aussies to engage in a cause that makes a positive impact on the environment."

Whilst Clean Up Australia Day doesn't take place until Sunday, March 3rd, once you recieve your free clean-up kit you can get a headstart!

The new Drumstick flavours are available to purchase in supermarket freezers and petrol and convenience stores nationwide.