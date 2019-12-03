Australian singer Andrew 'Greedy' Smith has died from a heart attack, the star was 63.

Greedy was a founding member of Mental As Anything, the Australian new wave/pop rock band that formed in Sydney in 1977, along with Reg Mombassa, Martin Plaza, Wayne 'Bird' Delisle and Peter O'Doherty.

Band manager Grant Bartlett confirmed to AAP on Tuesday that Greedy had suffered a heart attack while driving in Sydney.

An ambulance arrived promptly to provide treatment but he later died.

The band released a statement saying: "It is with an incredibly heavy heart to announce that one of the founding members of Mental As Anything, Andrew Greedy Smith passed away last night ...

"Our grief and confusion at this time are little compared to what Andrew's family will be feeling — our hearts and prayers go out to them."