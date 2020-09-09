Via Instagram, the 39-year-old actress has shared a snap of her younger self with a fishing rod in hand. In the caption, she explains that she’s recently been diagnosed with Lyme Disease, a debilitating infection caused by a bacteria that is transmitted through tick bites.

Amy as a youngster with her first fishing rod. Instagram (@amyschumer)

“My first ever fishing pole. Anyone get LYME this summer? I got it and I’m on doxycycline,” she writes. “I have maybe had it for years. Any advice? Can you have a glass of wine or 2 on it? I know to stay out of the sun. I’m also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2,” she continues, asking her followers to weigh in with their own tips and experiences with the condition.

“Please comment or text me on my number in my bio.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, early symptoms of Lyme Disease can vary but most often include a ‘bulls-eye’ rash that’s warm to the touch, fatigue, headaches, body aches, a stiff neck and swollen lymph nodes. Weeks or months later (especially if left untreated), joint pain can occur, along with paralysis and neurological problems such as numbness of the face and impaired muscle movement. In extreme cases, Lyme Disease can affect your hearing and vision and cause inflammation of the heart and brain.

Thankfully though, most patients will notice an improvement in their symptoms after a few weeks of antibiotics. Take Amy, for example, who adds that she’s currently taking the prescription drug, doxycycline.

“I also want to say that I feel good and am excited to get rid of it,” Amy adds.

The I Feel Pretty star is just the latest in a long line of celebs to come down with Lyme Disease. She joins the likes of Justin Bieber, Yolanda and Bella Hadid, Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne.

Amy (right) and her one-year-old son, Gene (left) Instagram (@amyschumer)

Amy has been married to her husband Chris Fischer since 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Gene David, to the world in May 2019.