An aerial view of Althorp. The property has more than 90 bedrooms. Getty

Princess Diana spent much of her childhood and teenage years roaming the halls of the home prior to her marriage to the future King of England in 1981.

Althorp House is also the final resting place for the people's princess. Her grave is located within a mausoleum on an island in the middle of Round Oval - a lake located on the property.

There is no public access to the island.

One year on from her tragic passing in 1997, Earl Spencer said that Althorp was the perfect place for his sister to eternally rest.

"We all agreed that, with its beauty and tranquillity, this was the place for Diana to be," he said of the island.

He added that the lake would "act as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish, the thick presenting a further line of defence."

Princess Diana's final resting place is located at Althorp. It is inaccessible to the general public. Instagram

In the property listing for renting Althorp House, Elysian Estates did not include a price guide, but given the historical significance and size of the property, we can imagine it would be rather steep.

"Althorp offers unparalleled levels of service, privacy, and luxury to rival the finest properties anywhere in the world; yet retains the truly welcoming and homely feel that makes Althorp so special," the listing says.

"Walk in the footsteps of kings and queens, feast or celebrate in spectacular surroundings, marvel at the sense of history and artwork, and slumber in pure luxury."

Renters of Althorp will get to experience living like royalty for their stay! Getty

According to Elysian, the property offers prospective renters a "level of opulence befitting royalty" with the state bedrooms on offer throughout the main house "playing as much a part of English history as any royal palace."

Speaking of living like royalty, all rental stays at Althorp include a "butler service, a team of private chefs and housekeeping, with a dedicated concierge service."

Althorp is located 90 minutes outside of London in Northamptonshire, perfect for a weekend away in the countryside for the rich and famous.