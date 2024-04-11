Tracking ten Australians as they are dropped off in an isolated location, the series follows the contestants through self-recorded footage as they attempt to not only survive but thrive in the wilderness and all that it throws at them.

There's no doubt that Alone is Australia's toughest reality television series.

From finding food and clean drinking water to staying warm and dry and building shelter, each and every contestant has a unique set of survival skills that equips them with the tools to succeed in the series.

But as they face off against the unpredictability of mother nature, and deal with enduring isolation as the days tick away, the competition only becomes harder.

Unlike other reality television shows, there are no "eliminations" in Alone, rather, contestants can voluntarily leave the wilderness or be medically evacuated by professionals if they are in harms way.

All they have to do to win the $250,000 in prize money is outlast their competitors, but that's easier said than done.

Scroll on to see which contestants have left Alone Australia season two so far...