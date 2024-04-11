Leanne
After four gruelling days in the wilderness, proud Barkandji woman Leanne voluntarily withdrew from the competition, citing a desire to return to her husband Rob (who was on season one of Alone Australia) and their children after battling intense feelings of homesickness.
Given she was essentially starving on a cold, wet beach, it's no surprise that she was feeling emotional and wanted to be with her loved ones, and not alone.
Mike
From the moment he was dropped off at his isolated stretch of beach by the production crew, it seemed like everything was smooth sailing for resilience coach Mike.
Sadly however on his first night, the 60-year-old began experiencing heart pains and made the tough (and very smart decision) to tap out and receive medical attention in the form of an ECG, which came back ok.
"When you're my age, when you think about chest pain you can't help but think it could be something drastic," Mike said to his camera in the episode.
"What is my life, have I reached my limit? That's why I made the call."
"I really thought I was going to die," he added.
While the cause of the heart pains that Mike was feeling has not yet been confirmed, thankfully the father of three has recovered.