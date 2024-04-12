Alone Australia season one contestants. SBS

Where was Alone Australia season one filmed?

For the inaugural season of Alone Australia, filming took place on the west coast of Tasmania.

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week ahead of the season one premiere, Executive Producer Rimma Daher said that it was an easy choice to film in the island state.

"It doesn't get much tougher than the West Coast wilderness and we weren't about to do things in halves for our first Australian series," she shared at the time.

"We wanted a winter series that challenged all of our participants and Tassie is about as harsh - and as beautiful - as winters get in Australia."

Alone Australia season two contestants. SBS

Where was Alone Australia season two filmed?

For season two of Alone Australia filming moved to the South Island of New Zealand.

While the exact location has not been confirmed by SBS, references to a lake, and a contestant revealing that they were 200m above sea level indicate that filming took place at Lake Manapouri and the surrounding area that borders the Fiordland National Park.

Executive Producer Rimma Daher said that everything was "bigger, taller, deeper, [and] wilder" in New Zealand.

"The landscape itself is upscaled, and some of the dangers are upscaled with that as well. It's colder, the weather events can be more drastic. Earthwuakes and avalanches are [also] a real threat," she shared when the new filming location was first revealed.