The role at the helm of the ACA desk comes with a lesser amount of working week hours, therefore the offer Ally received reflected that.

RELATED: Karl Stefanovic addresses Allison Langdon's departure from Today

Sources inside the Channel 9 Network have told The Daily Telegraph that the original offer that was tabled for Langdon saw a pay cut worth about $250,000 a year, which is significantly down from her $1 million-a-year Today contract.

Ally Langdon is said to be taking on a lower pay than her current Today offering Channel Nine

That offer would have seen Langdon be on the same pay that Tracy Grimshaw was reported to have been on - an annual salary of about $750,000.

But following weeks of negotiations, Ally is said to have locked in a better rate than first proposed.

WATCH: Ally Langdon's blunder goes global (Article continues below video)

Whilst earning the reported $1 million a year on Today, her co-host Karl Stefanovic still faired better off on the salary front, with his said to be $500,000 more than Ally, taking home $1.5 million a year.

But this fee is down from an earlier contract he held at the TV network, as it was slashed in 2020 following his return to Today a year after his controversial axing in 2018.

Karl was earning half a million more than Ally Channel Nine

It is yet to be reported what Ally's replacement, Sarah Abo, will be paid. The new Today co-host for 2023 brings with her a wealth of journalism experience, with her CV including reporting and presenting roles at Channel Ten, SBS and more recently 60 Minutes.