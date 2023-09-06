Will you be taste testing the Party Dawgs? Supplied

The lollies themselves are shaped after the likes of Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, and Scottish Terriers and according to Allen's Lollies, are as "adorable as they are delicious."

"We know Allen's lollies are often the hero at celebrations big or small and when we do get together with family and friends, our furry companions are often part of the occasion," Nestlé Oceania Head of Marketing Confectionery, Melanie Chen said in an official press release announcing the product.

"So we're thrilled to bring the love for lollies and four-legged friends together for Allen's Party Dawgs, a fun and fruity collection that is perfect for sharing."

This bandana is adorable! Supplied

Allen's Lollies Party Dawgs are available to purchase from Coles supermarkets for just $4.00.

It goes without saying that these lollies are not fit for dog consumption, but if you'd like to share the fun with your four-legged friend, Allen's Lollies has released a lolly-themed bandana which is available to purchase here.