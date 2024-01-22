Katie is the current British No. 1 in women's singles. Getty

“I think he’s really rubbed off on me in so many ways,” Katie told the Daily Mail. “The way he holds himself and the way he works.”

The tennis power couple have been dating since 2020, but first went public with their relationship in March 2022. Since then they have been navigating the ebbs and flows of life on the international tennis circuit. They even teamed up to play mixed doubles together last year at Wimbledon!

But this year in Melbourne, their profiles have skyrocketed.

“I can’t walk down the street with him separately,” Katie also said. “I feel like I’m sharing him with everyone, which isn’t a bad thing.”

Their love was firmly on show when Katie took to Instagram to post about her unexpected second-round win. Alex quipped in response: “Is that you smiling,” which generated over a hundred likes.

This playful online banter was also on display last month when Katie uploaded a glam photo of the couple in black tie attire alongside the sarcastic caption: “Get yourself a guy that loves taking pictures with you.”

The Aussie sports star also recently shared a photo of himself and Katie wearing matching Christmas jumpers.

