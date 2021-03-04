Channel Nine

The insider also believes 40-year-old Alex is the “perfect” candidate to inherit the host seat from Karl, who was removed from the show in 2018 before being reinstated in January 2020.

“Alex is smart, funny and, importantly, has no baggage.”

Channel Nine

Last week, a top TV insider told New Idea, “time is running out for poor Karl” as the impending departure of the network’s CEO, Hugh Marks, has left the father-of-four in a vulnerable position.

“Hugh has always been Karl’s biggest supporter,” the source said.

“But with the big boss due to depart in the next few months, poor Karlos has found himself with not too many allies left,”

The insider added: “he’s the last man standing from the old boys’ club, so he would be nervous.”

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!