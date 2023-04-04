Here are Aldi’s official trading hours for Easter 2023
In case you need to pop to the shops these holidays…
- by
Bec Milligan
Easter is just around the corner and while we’re sure you’re already stocked up on Easter eggs, hot cross buns and other essentials, you may have to duck to the shops over the long weekend.
Whether it’s because you forgot some vital ingredient to a recipe you’re making for Good Friday dinner or because you ~accidentally~ ate the Easter eggs the Easter bunny was planning on giving the kids on Easter Sunday, you’ll need to know Aldi’s trading hours over the holidays.
WATCH: Overnight Hot Cross Buns
Never fear, we’ve listed Aldi’s Easter 2023 trading hours below.
New South Wales
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: Trading hours will vary; check with your local Aldi ahead of time.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Victoria
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Getty
Queensland
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: Trading hours will vary; check with your local Aldi ahead of time.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
Western Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: All stores open.
Easter Monday April 10: All stores open.
WATCH: How to make an Easter-themed table centrepiece
South Australia
Good Friday April 7: All stores CLOSED.
Easter Saturday April 8: All stores open.
Easter Sunday April 9: Trading hours will vary; check with your local Aldi ahead of time.
Easter Monday April 10: Trading hours will vary; check with your local Aldi ahead of time.