King of the airwaves Alan Jones stunned his loyal listeners last week when he announced his retirement from Sydney’s 2GB after an incredible 35-year career. Instagram/2GB

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Alan has been broadcasting from his luxury estate in the NSW Southern Highlands.

It’s understood that Alan will now spend the majority of his time at the sprawling 28ha property he considers his sanctuary.

Alan also owns an apartment in Sydney’s Bennelong Apartments, which overlooks the Opera House and Harbour Bridge.

Alan will busy himself broadcasting for Sky News and writing columns for News Corp.

Speaking during a segment on his 2GB breakfast show last week, the 79-year-old confirmed he will wrap up broadcasting on May 29 on the advice of his doctor.

“We are living in the world of coronavirus and the most repeated statement we hear is, we must listen to the experts,” Alan began.

“Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, 'continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health.’

Alan, 79, said he would listen to health experts and “reduce his workload”, stepping down from radio at the end of May, to be replaced by Ben Fordham. Instagram

“I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month," he told listeners.

The news would no doubt come as quite a shock to the broadcaster’s fans, given that he re-signed a two-year contract with Macquarie Media last year.

Alan went on to describe the requirements of a breakfast radio host, before saying he made the decision to reduce his “workload” after reassessing his radio and TV commitments.

