Conservative talkback host Alan Jones has shocked listeners by announcing he will step down from his long-running radio show and retire at the end of this month. Getty

“Well, the experts are telling me in no uncertain terms, and not for the first time I might add, 'continuing with the present workload is seriously detrimental to your health.’

“I have listened to the experts and I am taking this opportunity to indicate to my radio family that I will be retiring from radio at the end of this month," he told listeners.

The news would no doubt come as quite a shock to the broadcaster’s fans, given that he re-signed a two-year contract with Macquarie Media last year.

Alan went on to describe the requirements of a breakfast radio host, before saying he made the decision to reduce his “workload” after reassessing his radio and TV commitments.

“Admittedly, I have recently taken on an extra load in television and print media – I love them all," he said.

“But if I’m serious about reducing the workload and listen to the experts, then I’ve decided the bulk of my workload is dominated by radio.... I guess after 35 years the full stop has to go in somewhere.

Alan confirmed he will wrap up broadcasting on May 29 on the advice of his doctor. Instagram

"I'm immensely grateful for the opportunities I've been given to share ideas to help people, even though I argue with people on behalf of someone else, these are privileges in this industry," he said.

After taking a moment to praise his radio family, the broadcaster concluded by saying his retirement from radio won’t be the end of his career.

"I'm not going away, I'm still going on Facebook, I'll still be on email…I'm not retiring, I'm just retiring from radio... For now, as always, we've got work to do," he added.

Ben Fordham will reportedly be wrapping up his drivetime slot so that he can replace Alan and become the voice of 2GB's breakfast program.

Ben Fordham will reportedly be wrapping up his drivetime slot so that he can replace Alan and become the voice of 2GB's breakfast program. Getty

Speaking about his new role, Ben, who started out working on the Alan Jones show, told Nine News that he feels both a sense of responsibility and opportunity about the move.

"Alan is the most successful broadcaster in the history of Australian radio. There will only ever be one Alan Jones,” Ben said.

“I can't quite believe that all these years on I'm taking over the position he's made his own.”

Taking to Twitter shortly after the official announcement, Ben also wrote: “Huge congratulations to @AlanJones on a sensational breakfast radio career.”

Lisa Wilkinson also took to Instagram to congratulate Ben, writing: “Huge congrats to my former Today Show colleague, and very good buddy @benfordham9. You’ll nail it!”