He catapulted to fame as a groom on the 2022 season of Married at First Sight, but after 18 months in the spotlight, Al Perkins has traded his stardom for something much more worthwhile.
Speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle, the 26-year-old revealed that he had taken some time out from his busy influencer lifestyle to give back to those in need.
Specifically, the reality star has travelled to East Timor in Southeast Asia with his Seventh Day Adventist Church to help build schools and houses for locals.
Given his background as a tradie, Al is sure to put his skillset to good use.
Al was cast on both MAFS and Love Island in 2022.
The volunteer mission trip is something that Al says he's always wanted to do, especially after his time on both MAFS and Love Island Australia.
"I want to use my platform more wisely and give back by doing things like this and hopefully inspire other people to do the same," the former carpenter said.
"Being here makes me realise we cannot complain at all in Australia. These kids don't even have shoes and they're the happiest kids I've ever met."
This reality star is giving back for a good cause.
Whilst his main task during the trip is to build a school in a remote village, Al is keeping busy at all hours of the day (and night).
"At night time we run a little program for all the little kids in the village to come play games and sing songs about Jesus."
It is currently unclear how long Al will be in East Timor for.