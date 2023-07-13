Al was cast on both MAFS and Love Island in 2022. Nine/Instagram

The volunteer mission trip is something that Al says he's always wanted to do, especially after his time on both MAFS and Love Island Australia.

"I want to use my platform more wisely and give back by doing things like this and hopefully inspire other people to do the same," the former carpenter said.

"Being here makes me realise we cannot complain at all in Australia. These kids don't even have shoes and they're the happiest kids I've ever met."

Whilst his main task during the trip is to build a school in a remote village, Al is keeping busy at all hours of the day (and night).

"At night time we run a little program for all the little kids in the village to come play games and sing songs about Jesus."

It is currently unclear how long Al will be in East Timor for.