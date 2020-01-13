It's been reported that the 35-year-old athlete 'stripped' photographs of his ex from his Instagram account, however Olga can be seen and tagged in a snap from December 15.

He captioned the shot, "Christmas in the country! A day full of plenty of laughs.... Not to mention the best Gin cocktail ever made!!!" and can be seen with his arm wrapped around Olga's shoulder while she sits on a mobility scooter.

Before finding love with Olga in early 2018, Josh was in a long-term, long-distance relationship with US-based TV presenter, Renee Bargh.

He was later rumoured to be dating his I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here co-star, Simone Holtznagel.