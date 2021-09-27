Will the Soap star leave Summer Bay for Ramsay Street? Seven

Ada has played the much-loved Leah Patterson on Home and Away since 2000. Prior to that, she was best known for playing Katerina in Heartbreak High.

While Ada, 44, has remained one of the most loyal and celebrated faces of Channel 7’s flagship series, the insider suggests she could be lured over by the promise of change – and a hefty pay increase!

“Many people don’t know that Neighbours has always paid more for their big stars than [Home and Away]. Some of the big names are on $15,000 per week!” explains the source.

They add that due to Ada’s status and loyal fan base, which are a definite ratings magnets, she should be in a great position to secure an amazing deal.

In June, Ada explained that although she just renewed her Home and Away contract last year, the idea of leaving has crossed her mind.

The mum of one told Mamamia’s No Filter podcast that the COVID-19 pandemic has made her reassess her priorities, which includes spending more time with her son, Johnas, 9.

She explained this would ultimately be the reason she’d leave television.

“I realised what I’m missing out on,” she said. “I want to drop him off and pick him up, I want to learn where the gate is and I want to stop asking him what uniform today is.”

But before she gets out of the game for good, Ada might want to spread her creative wings one last time.

“It would mean calling time on a beloved character, but in TV, a change is as good as a holiday,” adds the source.

While a Neighbours move would take Ada to Melbourne, a friend tells New Idea she “definitely loves” the city and has a large friendship group there.

“She would likely commit to three days of filming, which would be fine because they would work around her.”