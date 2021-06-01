The closest team! Instagram

She took to Instagram to dedicate her love to Emily Symons, Lynne McGranger and Emily Weir.

She captioned a picture of the four of them with a revealing insight into life on the set of the hit soap.

"I work with an awesome bunch of women ❤️ thanks for your amazing company last week on set, they were long days but we had a ball! @homeandaway," wrote Ada.

Luckily for the cast, they can get through those long shoots with good times and genuine support.

Emily Weir commented on the post, "Here here!! Loved it xx ❤️❤️❤️."

On Thursday, Emily Symons took to her Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes moment from the same event Ada's picture was shot at.

Emily looked radiant with Ada and their co-star Georgie Parker by her side.

"Did someone say party @adanicodemou @georgieparker 🎉🥂💜💜," wrote Emily.

The fancy event was actually filmed for an upcoming black-tie scene filmed at the town's restaurant called Salt.

Former Bachelorette and cast member Sam Frost also documented Thursday night's festivities, posting a snap of herself, James, Lynne and Shane gathered by a table decked out in candles and champagne glasses.

"Brb busy being fancy," she wrote.

Fans were busy speculating that the event was being filmed for an upcoming wedding for the show and while there isn't any confirmation yet, at least fans have been privileged to more candid Home and Away friendship moments.

