Ada poses with her pregnant sister-in-law Elena - who is married to her brother Costa - and several other family members at the shower. Instagram

The happy news comes hot on the heels of Ada celebrating her four-year anniversary with rumoured finance Adam Rigby.

Speculation has ramped up that the actress, who has been dating the millionaire social media entrepreneur since 2018, is considering walking down the aisle.

Ada, her son and her partner during a recent trip to Greece. Instagram

Earlier in the year, Ada shared a throwback picture of herself and Adam on holiday in Greece.

The star, whose parents are Greek, commented that “life was different” now as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – and reflected fondly on the couple’s “first night in Athens last year”.

The post led to suggestions that Ada and Adam had hoped to tie the knot in the European city – but that these plans may now have to be shelved in favour of a local venue.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-one previously opened up about finding happiness in an interview with Who magazine.

“Life is really good at the moment,” she told the publication.

Love is in the air! Instagram

A recent Instagram video post of the mum-of-one happily twirling in a floor-length white dress also left fans wondering whether the star was sending a subtle message about her marital status. She followed this up with a snap of her and her beau indulging in a date night at Sydney venue, Mimis.

“You guys look so happy in love,” one follower commented at the time.

For more, check out the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!