ARIES

March 21st – April 20th

Choose your friends wisely. Your most important lessons this year are going to come through your friendships.

LOVE

Whether you’ve been working hard, looking for work or just worried about money, those pressures are easing up in 2021. And what does this have to do with your love life?

The easing up of this pressure means you’ll have more time for romance. Expect to also have more mental headspace for romance and relationships this year. Pining for an ex? October could bring reconciliation or closure.

HOME

You are more of a homebody than many people would realise.

However, lockdown restrictions permitting, chances are you’re going to be wanting to get out and about with friends a bit more in 2021 than you did in 2020.

That said, your home life looks pretty peaceful in the year ahead. Mid-year is a really good time to tackle any DIY projects.

MONEY

Your finances are still up and down as we move into 2021 – and they will be all year and beyond.

So, if you want to secure your financial future, you need to make sure you’re setting aside a little extra something from your pay. Easier said than done, perhaps, but truly every little bit helps.

MANTRA: I am moving towards financial freedom, one step at a time.

TAURUS

April 21st – May 21st

You’re under pressure in 2021 – but it could be the making of you!

LOVE

Your whole life, including your love life, is on a roller-coaster ride in 2021 – hopefully a most exhilarating ride!

If you’re single, lovers could well come and go faster this year. Digital dating should work for you. Attached? Let your partner know you’re open to change, and explore new vistas together.

HOME

The middle of the year allows you to be more focused on home and family. If you want to make changes to your actual home or sort things out with family members after a misunderstanding, June, July and August are ideal.

In 2021 you have to expect work pressures (and maybe successes) to be taking up your attention, so remember to carve out time for family and loved ones.

MONEY

The sky’s the limit for you financially in 2021, assuming 1. You’re not afraid of hard work and 2. You’re at least a little ambitious. You are set to do very well professionally this year, which in turn should bring financial bonuses.

If 2020 was tough money-wise, 2021 is a year when you can turn it all around, thanks to the eclipses.

MANTRA: The more I value myself, the more other people value me, too.

GEMINI

May 22nd – June 21st

An eclipse is on your side and in your love zone – make 2021 unpredictable!

LOVE

The eclipses in your sign and your Love Zone this year mean 2021 could be exciting and even a little bit unpredictable when it comes to relationships.

If you’re feeling stuck regarding your love life, careful what you wish for! Changes to your most important relationships are almost inevitable. If you’re madly in love, it could be the year it all gets more serious.

HOME

After almost a year of lockdown, guess what? All bets are off in terms of what’s going to happen next for you at home.

If you decided in 2020 that you want a change of scenery, you can get exactly that. 2021 is a year for you to change your life in every way – and that includes in terms of where you live and even who you live with.

MONEY

Want some good news? The extreme pressure you’ve been under financially for the past few years is finally off, as 2021 dawns.

You do still need to be extremely careful to ditch any toxic spending habits you’ve developed over the years. Overall, though, it looks like your financial life is going to be a comparative breeze.

MANTRA: The world is my oyster.

CANCER

June 22nd – July 23rd

A new day is dawning – this means you may not recognise yourself in 2021.

LOVE

Whether or not you’ve been aware of it, you have been under such a lot of pressure for the past couple of years, especially in all your most important one-on-one relationships.

Whether it’s romantic love or the love you have for your family and friends, your love life and/or your relationships, will be so much easier in 2021.

HOME

Relationships with family and flatmates are also going to be much easier in the year ahead. Home means a great deal to you, and in 2021, it should be a much happier place for you to be.

August to October brings home and family, where you want to live and who you love with, into sharper focus. It’s a great time to rethink and revise anything to do with home and family.

MONEY

You have to be very disciplined about money in 2021. Not to say there won’t be a plentiful supply; there could be a fountain of cash coming your way. But you need to invest it wisely, and save some for a time when you might not have such good financial stars.

Fears about money are likely to become real this year for you, so clear them by tracing their source.

MANTRA: My life is getting easier and better every day.

LEO

July 24th – August 23rd

A pivotal year – use 2021 to realise your strengths.

LOVE

You have hardworking Saturn and lucky Jupiter in your Love Zone this year, so expect your love life to be in flux, subject to demands and pressures, and yet possibly also super... happy.

Yes, it’s a mixed message because these are two very different energies involved. Much depends on who you’ve chosen to get emotionally involved with. October could bring reconciliation or closure.

HOME

The fact is, this could be an amazing year for you, but it could also be a year where you feel like all you do is work hard to make up for all the dramas of 2020.

If that’s the case, try not to take the stress out on your family, or the people you live with. Make your home a refuge from all the pressures of life.

MONEY

This is a year for you to be practical. Face facts about how much money you need.

If you find yourself fantasising about cash, that’s great. Day dream! Just make sure you follow up with a to-do list of concrete steps you can take to realise your financial aspirations.

The best way for you to earn cash this year is to do something which inspires you or others, or both.

MANTRA: I am smart and therefore I am also lucky in love.

VIRGO

August 24th – September 23rd

Be disciplined. Get your daily life right this year and everything else will fall into place.

LOVE

Did you know that you are, arguably, the sign most likely to have lots of dreamy romances in 2021? The problem is that you probably don’t even believe this.

Virgos are so practical and always worried about what they can do for other people. Focus on yourself a little bit more and worry less this year, and you could have a 2021 love life to dream about! No kidding.

HOME

Home is very much your comfort zone now, but the stars have a suggestion for you. Instead of hunkering down as you probably did in 2020, if you can possibly get out in the world in 2021, do it.

Even if you have to be home a lot in 2021, for whatever reason, don’t give up on your ability to make your mark in the world, whether you work or not.

MONEY

Look and see if you have any wounds related to money.

Maybe your parents led you to believe there isn’t enough money to go around; maybe you feel that you’re not worth spoiling; maybe you just fear financial shortages.

Figure out where your financial fears come from in 2021 and 2022 could be very different.

MANTRA: I can make my dreams come true.

LIBRA

September 24th – Oct 23rd

It’s crucial you make time to have fun this year.

LOVE

This year promises you something absolutely marvellous when it comes to all your most important one-on-one relationships – the chance for healing.

We all go through upsets in our life – it’s part of how we learn. However, if you’ve been hurt by someone in your past, maybe by more than one person, 2021 is the year when you can start to put your heart back together again.

HOME

It’s safe to say that your home life is going to be almost unrecognisable this year compared to the past few years.

Yes, there are still going to be times when you feel like you’re living atop a volcano, but overall, the dramas and upsets of the past couple of years are over.

If you’ve learnt your lessons when it comes to dealing with home, family and flatmates, then it was all worthwhile.

MONEY

If there’s any way you can work for yourself or work online in 2021, do it.

You have the planet of erratic unpredictability, Uranus, in your Money Zone – so your fortunes could go up as well as down.

However, working online or with technology will really suit the energies for you in the year ahead.

MANTRA: My hobbies are as important as my duties.

SCORPIO

October 24th – November 22nd

There is absolutely no reason for you to put up with feeling trapped.

LOVE

Expect a wild ride when it comes to your most important one-on-one relationships in 2021. Chances are you’re not going to put up with anyone boring.

If you’re single, this could be a great year to be with someone different to anyone else you’ve ever partnered up with before. Some hard love lessons for Scorpios this year possibly, but also potentially exciting.

HOME

Make 2021 a case of out-with-the-old and in-with-the-new when it comes to your home life and anything to do with family and relatives.

It’s the way to work out the very intense energies going on in your chart and in your home life in 2021. Also, in all your relationships including with family, try and be easy to get along with!

MONEY

This could be a year of massive changes for you, as the eclipses trigger your two Money Zones.

It’s very much a case of “never mind the past, what do you want to achieve now, financially?”

If you don’t work, finding a side hustle or paid hobby could really pay off. If you do work, focus on what you want to achieve.

MANTRA: I am evolving in every single way.

SAGITTARIUS

November 23rd – December 21st

Eclipses all over your chart will make 2021 a very memorable year.

LOVE

One thing you can be sure of, when it comes to love, 2021 is going to be a year to remember.

If you’re single, it could be the year you meet the love of your life.

If you’re attached but you’re not happy, gently let your partner know he or she had best work with you on the relationship, because you’ll be in no mood to stagnate this year.

HOME

Change is pretty much possible in every single part of your life this year, thanks to the eclipse energy around you.

If you want to change where you live or who you live with, make some plans. The main thing is to be clear on what you want, and then to surrender it all to the universe. See which way the wind blows you.

MONEY

Some very good news for you: your finances are going to be much easier to deal with in the year ahead.

Hopefully you’ve learnt lots of very important lessons about money in the past few years and you’re ready to use them.

Make sure you listen to any expert advice you’ve been given financially as well.

MANTRA: I am open to wonderful changes in my life.

CAPRICORN

Dec 22 – Jan 20

No matter what you’ve been through in the past couple of years, 2021 will be easier.

LOVE

There is so much good news for you as 2021 dawns.

OK, so it’s not going to be a perfect year with nothing difficult coming your way. In fact, there could well be sudden shocks and surprises to deal with connected to the most important people in your life.

But overall, everything, including your love life and your ability to relate to other people, is getting so much better and so much easier.

HOME

When it comes to home and family, it’s all changing in the year ahead. You are no longer going to be the touchiest person in the room, for one thing!

You can be sure that’s going to have a positive impact on all your relationships, including at home, with family, and with your extended family and relations. It’s time for you to breathe out.

MONEY

Money – earning and saving it – is definitely one place where you need to focus your efforts in 2021.

Discipline yourself in terms of earnings, saving and spending, and the coming two years could be the making of you financially.

Just make sure you allow yourself to enjoy the fruits of your hard work as well.

MANTRA: My life is changing in so many wonderful ways.

AQUARIUS

January 21st – February 19th

There are lessons galore coming your way this year.

LOVE

I’m not going to sugar-coat it – 2021 is going to be an intense year for you.

You’re under pressure. When it comes to your love life, there are going to be tensions simply because you are taking life so seriously, and also because there are so many demands on you.

The good news is, you do have the astrological alignments needed to also have fun. So make time for fun!

HOME

When it comes to home and family this year, expect it all to be a little bit up and down.

Maybe you’re feeling quite harsh towards the people you live with or members of your family? Or maybe there are just so many changes to deal with, and some aftershocks coming from last year.

Whatever the case, go easy on yourself and those around you to alleviate some of the tension.

MONEY

You have two choices when it comes to cash this year: either you find something to do that lifts you up and makes you feel inspired, or you could feel a little bit disappointed when it comes to your earning power and the savings you make this year.

2021 is a year of lessons for you, especially in the financial sector of your life.

MANTRA: I am willing to do the hard work for the life I want.

PISCES

February 20th – March 20th

If 2020 scarred you, 2021 is the time to start the healing.

LOVE

There’s something you need to do in 2021: work through all your fears.

It will make your life easier, but especially when it comes to dealing with other people, in romantic and platonic relationships.

There’s a danger you could let your fears drive you this year. That will make it very hard for you to abandon yourself to the uncertainties of love and romance.

HOME

There could be some unexpected twists and turns when it comes to home and family this year, thanks to the eclipses in your Home Zone.

You could even change where you live altogether. If that sounds like an adventure you’d like to go on in 2021, start to think about how to make it happen.

MONEY

When it comes to cash, you need to heal.

If your self-esteem is tied to your financial situation, work on that. It’s really important you deal with any financial issues you have, if you want to get financially comfortable.

The easiest way to do that is to think back over your life and see where the fears originated.

MANTRA: Working through my fears releases me.

