The 12 Star Signs And Their Dates

Aries

Aries dates: March 21 to April 19

Symbols: The ram

Element: Fire

Personality: At their best, Aries are competitive, natural-born leaders and go-getters who often have the drive and initiative to see a project through from start to finish. Remember, Aries is symbolised by the ram – a headstrong and fearless animal who won’t back down from a fight.

At their worst, Aries’ assertiveness and frankness can put people off, and just like their elemental siblings Leos and Sagittariuses, their egos can get the best of them.

Aries celebrities: Keira Knightley, Lady Gaga, Chance the Rapper.

Taurus

Taurus dates: April 20 to May 20

Symbols: The bull

Element: Earth

Personality: Dependable, practical, and level-headed, Taureans are as “earthy” as you can get. This is a sign you’ll want with you when the zombie apocalypse happens, as they’re able to keep calm and placate worries. They might not be idea machines or master planners, but that’s only because their comfort zone is in the execution part of the process.

Be warned though, a Taurus can be quite stubborn. If you want to win one over, humour their need for comfort and luxury.

Taurus celebrities: Adele, Tina Fey, Channing Tatum, Cate Blanchett.

Gemini

Gemini dates: May 21 to June 20

Symbols: The twins.

Element: Air

Personality: Sociable, energetic, and curious, Geminis are natural storytellers who need to know the who, when, where, how, what, and why of every story. They’re the friend group’s go-to source for the hottest goss, and they’re easy to drag along to pretty much any gig.

However, their always-on personality can sometimes come off as manic, and Geminis can have a hard time slowing down. As they are represented by twins, Geminis can also be horribly indecisive (a result of their minds being on overdrive half the time) and can sometimes be perceived as two-faced when they cannot contain their thirst for knowledge.

Gemini celebrities: Angelina Jolie, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum.

Cancer

Cancer dates: June 21 to July 22

Symbols: The crab

Element: Water

Personality: The crab is the perfect metaphor for Cancer – tough exterior, soft, sensitive interior. Cancerians are incredibly generous and caring to the people they love the most. Loyal and nurturing, Cancerians could be the Hufflepuffs of the Zodiac signs, if only they weren’t so moody and dramatic. At their worst, Cancerians can be overcome by their emotions and turn to negative coping mechanisms.

Cancer celebrities: Meryl Streep, Sandra Oh, Ariana Grande.

Leo

Leo dates: July 23 to August 22

Symbols: The lion

Element: Fire

Personality: Just like a lion, Leos are excellent leaders with protective personalities. Cross their friends and they’ll tear you to shreds! Leos are often perceived as childlike – for better and for worse! The good? Leos are endlessly entertaining and will turn up any party in serious need of some fun. The bad? They can be just a tad full of themselves and can easily feel hurt if they don’t get their way.

Leo celebrities: Barack Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna.

Virgo

Virgo dates: August 23 to September 22

Symbols: The virgin

Element: Earth

Personality: Just like their fellow earth-signs, Virgos are reliable and calm. They’re the types of people who can’t travel without a printed-out, colour-coded itinerary printed in multiple copies. They’re self-sufficient and easy to get along with… if you don’t get in the way of their carefully laid out plans.

However, Virgos are often so dependable because they’re also highly critical of themselves. Their perfectionism can sometimes get the better of themselves, and they’ll sometimes need a reality check that they’re doing just fine.

Virgo celebrities: Beyonce, Lea Michele, Blake Lively.

Libra

Libra dates: September 23 to October 22

Symbols: The scales

Element: Air

Personality: Librans seek equality and justice and are often described as fair and diplomatic. They like listening to both sides before making a decision, and they seek to bring peace where there’s tension. When there’s fighting going on in a friend group, turn to a Libran to sort it out.

One downside to Librans’ attitude of always weighing their options? They’re terribly indecisive and can sometimes exhaust people with their need to find the best option. While they may have the best intentions in mind, they don’t make for the greatest leaders – they just take too much time to decide!

Libra celebrities: Donald Glover, Serena Williams, Brie Larson.

Scorpio

Scorpio dates: October 22 to November 21

Symbols: The scorpion

Element: Water

Personality: Because they don’t usually like talking about themselves, people often think of Scorpios as mysterious creatures. They’re kind of like onions – you have to peel back layers upon layers to find out what’s really going on in their heads. Deep down, these water signs are emotional and compassionate and will go to hell and back for the people they love.

Watch out though, Scorpio can be very unforgiving if you break their trust – perhaps because it takes a lot for them to let people in.

Scorpio celebrities: Adam Driver, Winona Ryder, Emma Stone.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius dates: November 22 to December 21

Symbols: The archer

Element: Fire

Personality: Sagittarians value truth and are seemingly in a constant pursuit of it. They themselves are brutally honest and don’t often resort to sugar-coating. The Sag is the friend that tells it like it is. Their thirst for truth and knowledge can cause them to be restless in mind and body. Sags love debates, adventure, and travel for this exact reason.

As a mutable sign, the Sagittarius is flexible. In fact, you could say that the Sag craves change. As such, Sags can be hard to pin down. While you can count on them to be 100 percent honest with you, don’t expect them to show up to every appointment.

Sagittarius celebrities: Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Hailee Steinfeld.

Capricorn

Capricorn dates: December 22 to January 19

Symbols: The goat

Element: Earth

Personality: Ambitious almost to the point of ruthlessness – that’s peak Capricorn. Just like a mountain goat, it’s as if it’s in a Capricorn’s blood to climb higher, whether that be in their career or in their personal life. Capricorns are persevering creatures who rise to any challenge life throws at them.

However, these tough cookies often have a hard time slowing down. Like their fellow earth sign, the Virgo, Caps can be very hard on themselves for taking breaks or needing more time. Because of this, Capricorns can be prone to burning out.

Capricorn celebrities: Michelle Obama, Liam Hemsworth, Kate Middleton.

Aquarius

Aquarius dates: January 20 to February 18

Symbols: The water-bearer

Element: Air

Personality: You’d think Aquarians were water signs, but they’re undoubtedly air signs with their charm and intellect. These progressive, future-thinking signs are always looking for ways to shake things up and change the game, and they can sometimes be viewed as eccentrics for it. However, they easily win people over with their self-assurance.

Because Aquarians beliefs are a little “out there”, they can tend to be loners if they don’t find a tribe of like-minded friends.

Aquarius celebrities: Harry Styles, Michael B. Jordan, Ed Sheeran.

Pisces

Pisces dates: February 19 to March 20

Symbols: Two fish

Element: Water

Personality: Pisceans are the ultimate empaths. These highly emotional creatures are sensitive to the feelings of everyone around them, able to detect and even absorb other people’s emotions. This makes a Piscean a good shoulder to cry on when you’re going through a tough time.

This intuitive and deeply emotional nature can come at a cost. Pisceans can easily feel overwhelmed, especially when their inability to say no to people exhausts their emotional reserve.

Pisces celebrities: Rihanna, Kurt Cobain, Chris Martin.

