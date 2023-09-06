WATCH NOW: Jules Sebastian makes 'Bolognese Cupcakes' in the air fryer. Article continues after video.

Landing exclusively on Coles shelves from Monday, September 11th, the cool new range is comprised of three mouthwatering products that take inspiration from the nostalgic flavours of Australia's favourite summertime snack.

Iconic Aussie baking brand Green's has launched a new range of easy-to-make sweet treats with Zooper Dooper.

Green's Head of Marketing & Innovation Karen Marshall said the collaboration with Zooper Dooper on the new line of products was a no-brainer.

RELATED || We tried the new burgers on offer from HelloFresh so you don't have too

"Zooper Dooper has been an iconic part of Australian summers since 1976 so we are thrilled to be bringing Australia's favourite summer flavours together with Australia's favourite baking brand to deliver innovative and refreshing baking treats for the upcoming warmer months."

"This new and innovative Green's range featuring three of Zooper Dooper's top flavours combines the fun, nostalgia and playfulness of Australia's number one water ice brand with easy-to-make mixes for the entire family to enjoy."