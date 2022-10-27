Zoë Foster Blake has shared an extremely easy skincare routine. Getty

“So it’s really hydrating, really brightening… It’s really great in terms of antioxidant protection and it’s gonna help fade those dark spots and if you’ve got post-acne inflammation and if you’re in a battle against hyperpigmentation, like I am, then this is excellent, an excellent part of your morning skincare routine.”

“You want antioxidants, you want brightening? Vitamin C’s the thing for you,” Zoë says.

After applying the serum, Zoë then lets it sink in; in fact, Zoë advises that you should wait at least a minute before applying any other product so the serum’s completely absorbed.

All you need to copy Zoë's routine at home is water, a vitamin C serum and a SPF moisturiser. Getty

Once it is absorbed, she then uses a “really generous amount” of Go-To’s Nifty Fifty, which Zoë explains is “a broad spectrum, hydrating daily SPF with antioxidants”.

Zoë applies this product all over her face as well as her neck and décolletage before saying that’s the whole routine. She does say you can either leave your skin as is or apply makeup over the skincare products.

“You should have a nice glow, you’re hydrated, you’re protected and you’re ready for the day,” Zoë says to conclude her video.

And there you have it; you’re welcome, low-maintenance women looking for an easy skincare routine. Of course, you could use any good quality vitamin C serum and SPF moisturiser to achieve the same results as Zoë.