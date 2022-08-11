This sturgeon is definitely a Taurus. Getty

Taurus

Taurus' have had a lucky month, but it hasn’t been without its difficulties. If the triple conjunction between Mars, Uranus, and the north node of destiny hasn’t helped things calm down in your life yet then tonight is a great chance to pause and reflect.

Use this time to find the rituals that ground you and hopefully they can bring some peace to your work and private life.

Leo

Leo’s may face some relationship turbulence following the full moon as the luna movement pulls on your heart strings. Be sure to stay true to yourself and don’t allow your heart to lead blindly.

Rember, it’s your season, stay true to yourself and your boundaries.

The moon is so dramatic. Getty

Scorpio

Tonight's moon could cause some inner turmoil for Scorpio’s as you try to balance your emotional side with the barriers that guard you from heartache.

Use this night to recalibrate those guards and find what’s actually working for you and what’s stopping you from emotionally progressing in your relationships.

Aquarius

Alright Aquarians grab a mirror because tonight you’re becoming your own best friend. This lunationation is an opportunity for you to embrace your quirks and celebrate how much you have grown recently, not height-wise, but emotionally.

You may feel a need to be more serious in the coming days so don’t forget your fun side, it’s what we like about you.

WATCH BELOW: Here's The Dog Breed You Should Adopt, Based On Your Zodiac Sign