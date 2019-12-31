WATCH: Mike Tindall makes sweetest comment about wife 'Zoey' Tindall
This is the first time the royal couple will travel as a family of four to Australia with Mike saying it’s a welcome change from the cold.
“Early January is bleak over here [in their home of Gloucestershire in England] so it's nice to be able to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach - especially for the kids,” Mike told The Australian Women's Weekly January issue.
“I just think the people over in Australia are so laid-back and they have good banter. No one's worried about talking to each other. It's not a rushed lifestyle. I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much,” Mike added.