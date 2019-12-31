Mike with Zara at Ascot races in the UK. Getty

Zara was then quizzed as to whether they would consider relocating to Australia for good.



“Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that... yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it.”

Zara with her first born, Mia. Getty

Mike and Zara also share one-year-old Lena. Getty

Back in October, Mike let slip his adorable and unexpected nickname for his wife of almost a decade.

Speaking to Alex Payne on the House of Rugby podcast, Mike referred to his wife by his pet name for her, which is 'Zoey'.