Whilst she chose not to share what her name originally was, Yvie did explain a few details surrounding it, explaining that “it was my grandmother's name, I was named after her. And it never felt like mine.”

“Changing my name early on in my adult life legally was a great feeling, a really great feeling.”

Yvie also shared how her family reacted to the name change, “my brother wasn't happy about it. My dad, I don't think was happy about it. My mum was really supportive of it” she explained.

Yvie also shared how she chose the name Yvie Justice Jones, explaining how her great, great grandfather Felix Eustace anglicised his name to Justice after arriving in Australia from Germany.

Both Angie and Yvie made headlines earlier this week after slamming the “bizarre” debate over the word mother.

The pair hit back at recent changes in government forms, arguing that the cancellation of gender-inclusive trials are a step backwards and “such a waste of time and money.”

Ex-Labor leader and Minister for the NDIS and government services, Bill Shorten announced that the term ‘mother’ would replace ‘birthing parent’ on government forms for new parents.

New consent forms had previously been introduced at three hospitals across Australia in a trial period, which used the term birthing parent instead of mother to include transgender men and non-binary people who give birth.

However, the trial was quickly cancelled after three weeks, with Bill Shorten reversing the decision.

Both Yvie and Angie disagreed with the move, with Yvie explaining that she thinks this is “a step backwards.”

“Birthing parent is very inclusive, wide-ranging, because there are a lot of humans who are birthing parents. And there are a lot of humans who can't be birthing parents. I think labelling it ‘Mother’ is really taking that inclusivity away from so many people.”

Angie agreed, describing the move as “bizarre and so disappointing.”