Emma Chamberlain - this quirky, hilarious and authentic 18-year-old took the YouTube world by storm thanks to her unique editing skills and raw content. She tells it how it is, will make you laugh out load, shows off every nook and cranny of her personality, all the while showcasing what it’s really like to be a super famous internet star living alone in Los Angeles.

Estee LaLonde - this Canadian born, London dwelling beauty and lifestyle YouTuber is like a warm cup of tea for the soul. She shows off her skincare and makeup routines, life as a dog mum, her ups and downs with mental health, her amazing apartment renovations and everything in between.

Sweet Digs - ever wanted to know how much it costs to live in your favourite city? Refinery 29 had the genius idea to go into the homes of real people, just like us, to find out how they live in (mostly) New York City, LA and other states in America.

Displaying all kinds of budgets, you’ll learn how these people found their apartments, what they like/don’t like, where they found their furniture and how they make it all work. It’s a realistic and rare look at home life in very expensive parts of the world. It’s also great to hear people share their honest experiences when the topic of money is usually shied away from.

Vogue Magazine - whether it’s a day in the life of a top runway model hot footing it around Paris during fashion week, 73 questions with your favourite celebrity or some crazy exorbitant and excessive beauty tutorials from the biggest stars, Vogue’s YouTube channel has it all. Production values are high (it’s Vogue after all!) and their access is unrivalled - you’ll learn more about your favourites and get lost in their world.

As for our Tik Tok recommendations - the beauty of the app is that you simply just need to download it and start scrolling. A huge array of videos will be waiting for your enjoyment. Yes, not all of them are hits but when you land on a goodie - the hours lost in the Tik Tok warp will be worth it. However here are some notable creators: Charli D’Amelio, Zach King, Riyaz Aly, Addison Rae, and Lilhuddy.

