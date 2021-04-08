Johnny Young and the YTT crew. ATV-O/Television House

Taking to Instagram, 7News Adelaide shared a message, confirming the stage spectacular would take place in Adelaide later this year.

“Flashback: Young Talent Time celebrates 50th anniversary with SA concert… The TV program that launched dozens of showbiz careers,” the message stated.

“We're remembering Young Talent Time with Johnny Young who is getting the gang back together for a special 50th anniversary concert in Adelaide.”

Joey Dee (pictured) made a showbiz comeback on The Voice in 2019, performing Bob Marley’s Redemption Song in the Blind Auditions. ATV-O/Television House | Nine Network

Among the many talented child stars who would later take the Australia and the world by storm were Tina Arena, Dannii Minogue, Jamie Redfern and Debbie Byrne.

The show, which ran from 1971 until 1988, also found fame for the likes of Phillip Gould, Jane Scali, Rod Kirkham, Vikki Broughton, Karen Knowles, John Bowles and Joey Perrone.

There’s no official word of which former YTT stars will grace the stage in June, but for those keen, tickets reportedly go on sale on Monday.

The news comes after former YTT star Joey Dee, 44, made a showbiz comeback on The Voice in 2019, performing Bob Marley’s Redemption Song in the Blind Auditions.

“I’ve been out of the limelight for years and I really want to take the career to the next level,” Joey said at the time. “The time is now. I either do it or I don’t!”

“As a nine-year-old you put yourself on stage without thinking. As you get older everyone doubts themselves, doing this process is about overcoming that.”

And he certainly did, giving a killer performance that both Kelly Rowland and Boy George turned their chair for.