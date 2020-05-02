The young princess has grown up so much! Getty/Instagram

Kensington Royal uploaded a gallery of photos of young Charlotte from earlier this month, at the Sandringham Estate where she and the rest of her family helped pack up and deliver food packages to isolated pensioners in their area.

Charlotte helped pack food boxes for isolated pensioners. Getty/Instagram

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow," the caption read.



"The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area."

Kate took these stunning photos of her daughter. Getty/Instagram

Charlotte can be seen keeping herself busy, packing up boxes of food in the photos taken by her talented mother.

Naturally, fans were ecstatic to see new photos of Charlotte, reveling in how much the princess has grown up.

A royal insider has claimed that Charlotte's parents have also arranged a special Zoom party to have Charlotte's friends help her celebrate her bithday, with the Queen is also expected to join.