Prince William and Kate Middleton have increasingly been taking on more royal responsibility in readiness for when Prince Charles eventually assumes the throne. Getty

"When Prince Charles becomes king, that means little Prince George will be that much closer to taking on the role himself one day,” the American publication stated.

"Although William will be next in line himself, he and Kate will have to step up their efforts to get their son George to take on this massive amount of responsibility.

"Prince George didn’t realise he was heir to the throne until his classmates filled him in so it’s safe to say he has a lot to learn before he becomes king," the publication claimed.

William and Kate will soon have to start educating their son Prince George on his regal responsibility of being a future king. Getty

Despite the task, William and Kate are renowned for being “relatable” royals and, as such, have shown their efforts to raise their three children in a relatively normal environment.

What’s more, Kate recently gave insight into her and William’s parenting style, saying that she allows her children to do something at home, which some mums might frown upon.

While preparing food for a Commonwealth Big Lunch at St Luke's Community Centre, the Duchess previously said she allows her kids to get their hands dirty, Express reported.

William and Kate are renowned for being “relatable” royals and, as such, have shown their efforts to raise their three children in a relatively normal environment. Getty

“I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough,” Kate said at the time.

“They love it because they can get their hands messy," she added.

The British publication also reported that the Duchess shared a similar culinary thought while attending another royal engagement in Luton, in the south east of England.

“When I try to do this with George at home, chocolate and the golden syrup goes everywhere. George makes so much mess. It’s chaos," Kate said at the time.