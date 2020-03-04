Convicted wife murderer Gerard Baden-Clay has been twice banned from working as a carer behind bars as an ongoing punishment for allegedly inappropriately touching an officer, 7 News reports.

Baden-Clay’s role as a paid carer for other inmates ended when he touched a male prison officer’s buttocks last October at the Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol in Brisbane’s western outskirts.

The officer, who was not injured, was reportedly lining up prisoners at the time.

The incident was captured on CCTV, deemed an assault, and referred to Queensland detectives attached to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.

As a result, management moved Baden-Clay to a different unit at Wolston Correctional Centre, Queensland’s only protection prison which houses high profile criminals as well as adult and child sex offenders.

Then at the end of January, staff complained to management, angry that Baden-Clay was working again as a carer for another inmate in the new unit.

He was quickly removed from the role, which pays $3.60 a day.