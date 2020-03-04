Wife-killer Gerard Baden-Clay banned from prison duties for inappropriate touching
Convicted wife murderer Gerard Baden-Clay has been twice banned from working as a carer behind bars as an ongoing punishment for allegedly inappropriately touching an officer, 7 News reports.
Baden-Clay’s role as a paid carer for other inmates ended when he touched a male prison officer’s buttocks last October at the Wolston Correctional Centre at Wacol in Brisbane’s western outskirts.
The officer, who was not injured, was reportedly lining up prisoners at the time.
The incident was captured on CCTV, deemed an assault, and referred to Queensland detectives attached to the Corrective Services Investigation Unit.
As a result, management moved Baden-Clay to a different unit at Wolston Correctional Centre, Queensland’s only protection prison which houses high profile criminals as well as adult and child sex offenders.
Then at the end of January, staff complained to management, angry that Baden-Clay was working again as a carer for another inmate in the new unit.
He was quickly removed from the role, which pays $3.60 a day.
Meanwhile, last year, his mistress started living under the alias "Bridget Jones" in the United Arab Emirates, The Sunday Mail reports.
"This (name change) has been done for my safety and to allow some level of anonymity on a daily basis," Toni McHugh, 48, told the publication after it tracked her down.
A married Toni began an affair with Allison Baden-Clay’s husband Gerard in 2008, while working for him at his Brisbane real estate office.
They ended their romance after Allison found out about the affair in 2011, but began seeing each other again after his wife disappeared the following year.
Gerard was found guilty of Allison’s murder in 2014 and jailed for 15 years, while an innocent Toni fled Australia.
She’s now working as a teacher at a school in the UAE.
"I wouldn't look twice at her if I didn't know anything about her, she just looks like an ordinary expat teacher," a source told The Sunday Mail of Toni.
"A little reason of why she ended up here is probably because she faded into the general background of expat teachers."