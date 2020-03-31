The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently took to Instagram to share images of them working from their home offices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, eagle eyed fans were quick to notice that in one of the photos Kate Middleton wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

The duchess was pictured sitting at her desk talking on the phone. She was wearing the coral Marks & Spencer suit that she wore on a recent royal engagement to visit the NHS call centre and had her hair down in her trademark blowout.

However, in place of her sapphire sparkler that previously belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, Kate was only sporting a simple gold band.

According to People her decision to forgo the engagement ring while the family are social distancing is actually a very wise decision.