Studies have revealed that it could aid in the effectiveness of handwashing, which helps prevent the spread of Coronavirus.
Yep, according to a 2018 study by Georgia State University, rings can create “a protected area [on the skin] in which bacteria can flourish.” It also found that those who didn’t wear rings were more likely to kill bacteria when washing their hands.
Other experts have also encouraged people to remove rings when washing hands.
“In a situation where we are in extraordinary measures to limit Covid-19 transmission, I think removal of rings/jewellery when washing hands — or perhaps limiting their wear altogether right now — represents a wise move forward," Rochelle Walensky, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, told USA Today.
Of course, this isn’t the first time the duchess has removed her engagement ring. She also removed it earlier this year to visit Evelina London Children’s Hospital as they have a policy on wearing minimal jewellery.
Kate often leaves her ring behind during hospital visits which could again be due to the fact that she would likely have to wash her hands before touring the wards.