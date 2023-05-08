Experts are warning parents to be more mindful when posting their children online, revealing a number of concerning repercussions that could arise.

E-commerce retailer My First Years Head of Marketing, Gareth Chadwick told New Idea that whilst it was understandable that parents were eager to share happy moments with their little ones online with friends and family, there were serious risks involved.

“With the world of social media constantly evolving, and every social media platform’s privacy settings differing, ‘sharenting’ can be dangerous if parents are not posting responsibly,” Gareth said.

