Princess Anne has the Queen's steely grit. Getty Images

But, now Angela suggests that this could be similar to the youngest generation of royal children.

“I wonder if a repeat will happen with the next royal family,” she says.

“Because it already appears to me that Charlotte might have the gumption to be a monarch perhaps more so than George.

“I mean I know we’re talking about young children so you can’t really speculate… But when your first born you have the weight of the world on your shoulders everyone is focussed on you.

Would Charlotte make a better monarch than George? Getty Images

“And, The Crown has showed that Anne could be whatever she wanted and the grit and gumption that comes from that.”

What do you think, could second born children make better monarchs?

