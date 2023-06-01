Queen formed in 1970, more than 50 years ago! Getty

It will include everything from their self-titled debut album in 1973 to their last album to feature the vocals of Freddie Mercury in 1995 titled Made in Heaven.

The billion-dollar sale price will also almost double the amount Bruce Springsteen sold his music and publishing catalogs to Sony Music Group in late 2021 for $550 million USD.

Whilst the remaining two original band members will not be able to enjoy the insurmountable payday from the sale of the rights to their music catalog or any future royalties, they are still extremely wealthy.

Freddie Mercury passed away from AIDS in 1991. Getty

Guitarist and vocalist Brian May has an estimated net worth of $210 million USD whilst drummer Roger Taylor has an estimated $200 million USD to his name.

Despite retiring in 1997, bass guitarist John Deacon is estimated to be worth an impressive $170 million USD.

At the time of his death in 1991 at the tender age of 45, lead singer Freddie Mercury was estimated to be worth $50 million USD.

Brian, Roger, and John (as well as the Freddie Mercury estate) also own equal shares in Queen Productions Ltd, which still owns the rights (and thus reaps the royalties) to Queen’s music catalog outside the United States of America and Canada.