Bob Irwin knows full well he’s not getting any younger.

But as the committed conservationist nears his 84th birthday next month, he is preparing to enter the battle of his life – to finally try and reclaim his iconic Australia Zoo.

According to a well-placed source, Bob has never been more determined to take back what he believes is rightly his, even if that means going head-to-head with his estranged daughter-in-law, Terri, 58.

He feels the zoo was whisked away from him following the 2006 death of his son Steve.

WATCH NOW: Robert Irwin plays with wild animals on Jimmy Fallon. Article continues after video.