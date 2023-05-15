“The final straw for Bob was the recent announcement they were opening up the zoo’s grounds for rock concerts, with none other than Terri’s old mate Russell Crowe and his band set to be one of the first of the rowdy gigs!” confirms the source.
“Bob finds it insulting that this conservation haven that he was the brainchild of is now attracting thousands of partygoers – next thing you know they’ll be hosting Schoolies!”
Soon after handing over the reigns to Steve and Terri, Bob retreated from public life. He and his second wife Judy moved to the Queensland bush, where they live a quiet existence on their remote rural property.
Despite maintaining he is retired, Bob still keeps busy.
He’s currently lobbying against a disturbing social media trend that sees reckless “idiots” dangerously entering crocodile-infested waters to get a prized photo to post on TikTok and Instagram.
He fears this foolish behaviour is jeopardising the welfare of crocodiles, particularly in Queensland.
In a rare interview with news.com.au last month, a feisty Bob didn’t hold back.
“What’s been happening is we’ve had stupid crazy people doing stupid things within crocodile territory – and the unfortunate part about that is a crocodile pays the ultimate price,” he said.
Guiding him gently behind the scenes is his wife Judy, who remains Bob’s staunchest supporter.
“Judy has watched Bob suffer, over the years, not seeing his grandkids [Robert and Bindi]. She has also mopped up the tears knowing they will likely never meet Bob’s great-granddaughter Grace,” the source explains.
“Judy doesn’t want him to leave this world with regrets, so with a firm hand she’s helping him reclaim his beloved zoo.”