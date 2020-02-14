Sarah's father, Borce Ristevski admitted to killing his wife Karen as the 54-year-old from Melbourne pleaded guilty to manslaughter on March. 13.

He was due to stand trial the following day at the Victorian Supreme Court.

Despite him confessing to the killing, Sarah has continued to stand by her dad.

She wrote a glowing character reference for him following his conviction, describing him as a “loving”, “caring” and “ protective” father, who “would always be helping mum out”.

“Surely you asked your dad, did you do this? You asked him that? Did you kill my mum?” Liz Hayes asks Sarah in the trailer for the interview.

“Even after he was charged, do you ask him: Dad did you do this?” she adds. “I think people need to know.”

Sarah, putting on a brave face, responds: “I asked him if he had anything to do with it”.

AAP

Prior to his admission, Borce's daughter Sarah was revealed as a shock prosecution witness in the case against him. He had long denied any involvement in Karen's death - claiming his wife had gone on a walk and never returned.

Sarah speaks out on 60 Minutes on Sunday Channel 9

Last year, a criminal profiler wrote a letter to Victoria’s Director of Public Prosecutions, claiming Sarah was a victim of “coercive control”.

“Sarah, Karen’s daughter, declined to write a victim impact statement, an impact statement about her mother being brutally killed by her father,” Ms Richards wrote.

“Her voice about the impact of her mother’s brutal killing is yet to be heard, despite the fact she was close to her mother. She is no doubt conflicted but this is also instructive. Instead she wrote a glowing reference for her father — a man who lied to her and everyone else.

“This makes little sense unless it is understood that she too may be under his spell, which talks to his ability to manipulate and control those around him. Coercive control impacts children as well.”

The full 60 Minutes interview will air on Sunday on Nine.