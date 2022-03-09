Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is now available to stream online. Disney

The original, being a work inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, tells the story of two lovers caught in the middle of a territorial and racial gang war.

Featuring an abundance of musical numbers, vibrant costume designs, and a gut-wrenching turn of events, the new film will have you right on the tip of your toes.

The film has also been nominated for 7 Academy Awards, with the original having received critical acclaim and won 10 Oscars at the 1962 Academy Awards.

The film brings together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood. Disney

Speaking on his film in an interview with the Guardian, Steven Spielberg explained that he doesn’t consider it to be a remake, but instead a reimagining of the original stage musical.

“I never would have dared go near it had it only been a film,” he told the publication last year.

“But, because it’s constantly being performed across the globe, I didn’t feel I was claim-jumping on my friend Robert Wise’s 1961 movie.”

West Side Story has been nominated for 7 Academy Awards. Disney

Fans now have the chance to scope it out for themselves online, with West Side Story officially available to stream on Disney Plus.

So, if you're not already signed up, you can click this link to watch the film within the comfort of your own home, right in time before the Oscars arrive this year on March 27.

If you’re wanting to take a further trip down memory lane and re-watch the original, it’s also currently available to stream across multiple sites.

