The series stars Harvey Keitel as Lale, Melanie Lynskey as Heather, Jonah Hauer-King as Young Lali Sokolov, Anna Próchniak as Gita, and Jonas Nay as Stefan.

It also features an original score from multi-Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve, including a newly recorded song by Barbra Streisand.

The song, Long Will Survive, marks her first contribution to a television series soundtrack as well as her first song in six years. It is set for global release on April 25, 2024.

How many books are in The Tattooist of Auschwitz series?

The series has three books: The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Cilka's Journey, and Three Sisters.

The second book, Cilka's Journey, tells the story of Cilka Klein who survived Auschwitz, as well as the experience of women in Siberian prison camps. Though you can read this as a standalone novel, Cilka's story does pick up right where the first book ended.

The third book, Three Sisters, tells the story of three young girls, Cibi, Magda and Livia, who survived the Holocaust. The book is titled "A Triumphant Story of Love and Survival" and primarily focuses on the horror and brutality the sisters faced at Auschwitz/Berkenau. Three Sisters can also be read as a standalone novel, however, it does make a few nods to the main characters from the other books in the series.

Where to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz in Australia?

From May 2, 2024, The Tattooist of Auschwitz will premiere, only on Stan.

You can stream the adaptation of the bestselling novel, here.

Want to read The Tattooist of Auschwitz novel?

The Tattooist of Auschwitz by Heather Morris is available online via Amazon. To purchase, click here.

The other books in the series are also available via Amazon.