The Ritz Cinema located in Randwick, New South Wales, will hold a special event on July 27, 2024, where they will show the 4K extended editions of The Lord of The Rings trilogy, all in one day. The event will run from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm with 20-minute breaks between each movie.

Though this appears to be the only Australian cinema to bring the extended series to the big screen at this stage... we anticipate further confirmation from other cinemas very soon.

Check back here for updates as further screenings are announced. For now, this exciting news calls for a The Lord of the Rings movie marathon at home!

Where to watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy in Australia?

The good news is the entire Lord of the Rings series is available on Australian streaming services.

You can stream The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring on Prime Video and BINGE.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is available on Prime Video and BINGE.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is available on Prime Video and BINGE.

You can also stream Amazon's Prime Video TV spin-off series of the films that was released in 2022 on Prime Video. The second season is expected to be released later this year.

