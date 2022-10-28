Claudia Bonifazio
Instagram: @claudiabonifazio
TikTok: @claudia_bon
Claudia is a 23 year old from Adelaide, SA. She works as a medical secretary and while she says drama follows her everywhere, she takes no rubbish and will happily cut someone out of her life (even friends) if they treat her badly.
Stella Hutcheon
Instagram: @stellahutcheon
TikTok: @stellahutcheon
Stella is a 22 year old from Brisbane, QLD. She works as a radio media coordinator and is extremely passionate about her career. After having her heart broken at 18, Stella’s looking for a nice, intelligent and funny guy.
Layla John
Instagram: @laylarubyjohn
TikTok: @laylarubyjohn
Layla is a 20 year old from Melbourne, VIC. Currently, she’s a student/dancer and will be the youngest Islander this year. Layla hasn’t really had a relationship before but she has a dry sense of humour and isn’t afraid to express her opinions.
Jessica Losurdo
Instagram: @jessicalosurdo
TikTok: @jessicalosurdo_
Jessica, a 26 year old from Sydney, NSW, is a risk analyst. Smart, fiery and not afraid to speak her mind, Jessica loves gaming and would prefer to spend a Friday night at home playing video games rather than nightclubbing.
Holly Oakes-Ferguson
Instagram: @hollyoakesferguson
TikTok: @hollzoakesferguson
Holly is a 25 year old from Brisbane, QLD. Working as a customer service representative in the lottery industry, Holly hopes that she’ll find a man who can handle her confidence and lack of a filter.
Phoebe Spiller
Instagram: @phoebespiller
TikTok: @pspiller
Phoebe’s a 22 year old who grew up in Victoria’s Ballarat but now lives in Sydney, NSW. She is a fashion student who hopes to make it in the fashion industry and has a bit of a thing for AFL football players…
The Men:
Austen Bugeja
Instagram: @austenbugeja
TikTok: @austenbugeja_
Austen’s 22 years old and lives in Sydney, NSW. He works as a car spray painter but is also a semi-professional soccer player. Austen’s fashion idol is Harry Styles and thus, wears a pearl necklace just like Harry does.
Tak Chipangura
Instagram: @thelifeoftak
TikTok: @thelifeoftak
Tak is a 23 year old who lives in Brisbane, QLD. He works as a security guard but is also a TikTok influencer and rapper. Tak also used to be a champion footballer and previously studied to be a helicopter pilot before realising those careers weren’t for him.
Andre Coutinho
Instagram: @andrecoutinho__
TikTok: @andrecoutinho23
Andre is a 24 year old from Perth, WA. With a psychology degree under his belt, Andre works as a mental health support worker. Andre is also a top AFL footballer.
Jordan Dowsett
Instagram: @jordandowsett_
TikTok: @bangabrah
Jordan’s a 25 year old who lives on the Gold Coast, QLD. He’s a FIFO electrician and is hoping to find love after his eight year long relationship with his high school sweetheart ended a couple of years ago.
Mitchell Eliot
Instagram: @mitcheliot
TikTok: @mitch_eliot
Mitchell is a 25 year old who lives in Sydney, NSW after just moving from Auckland, New Zealand. He works as a personal trainer and has admitted that he’s now ready to settle down after playing the field for a bit.
Callum Hole
Instagram: @cal.davee
TikTok: @cal.davee
Callum’s a 24 year old from Brisbane, QLD who works as a pool boy at a top Brisbane hotel. He also occasionally works as a personal trainer. Callum believes he has ‘playboy energy’ and is bound to make a memorable entrance on Love Island.
Conor Howard
Instagram: @conorhowardd
TikTok: @conor.howardd
Conor is a 26 year old from Sydney, NSW. Conor’s a top real estate agent in Sydney's Eastern and South Coastal regions and isn’t afraid to express his opinion as an ‘alpha male’.
Love Island Australia Season 4 will be available exclusively on 9Now from October 31.