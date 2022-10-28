Nine

Claudia Bonifazio

Instagram: @claudiabonifazio

TikTok: @claudia_bon

Claudia is a 23 year old from Adelaide, SA. She works as a medical secretary and while she says drama follows her everywhere, she takes no rubbish and will happily cut someone out of her life (even friends) if they treat her badly.

Stella Hutcheon

Instagram: @stellahutcheon

TikTok: @stellahutcheon

Stella is a 22 year old from Brisbane, QLD. She works as a radio media coordinator and is extremely passionate about her career. After having her heart broken at 18, Stella’s looking for a nice, intelligent and funny guy.

Layla John

Instagram: @laylarubyjohn

TikTok: @laylarubyjohn

Layla is a 20 year old from Melbourne, VIC. Currently, she’s a student/dancer and will be the youngest Islander this year. Layla hasn’t really had a relationship before but she has a dry sense of humour and isn’t afraid to express her opinions.

Jessica Losurdo

Instagram: @jessicalosurdo

TikTok: @jessicalosurdo_

Jessica, a 26 year old from Sydney, NSW, is a risk analyst. Smart, fiery and not afraid to speak her mind, Jessica loves gaming and would prefer to spend a Friday night at home playing video games rather than nightclubbing.

Holly Oakes-Ferguson

Instagram: @hollyoakesferguson

TikTok: @hollzoakesferguson

Holly is a 25 year old from Brisbane, QLD. Working as a customer service representative in the lottery industry, Holly hopes that she’ll find a man who can handle her confidence and lack of a filter.

Phoebe Spiller

Instagram: @phoebespiller

TikTok: @pspiller

Phoebe’s a 22 year old who grew up in Victoria’s Ballarat but now lives in Sydney, NSW. She is a fashion student who hopes to make it in the fashion industry and has a bit of a thing for AFL football players…

The Men:

Austen Bugeja

Instagram: @austenbugeja

TikTok: @austenbugeja_

Austen’s 22 years old and lives in Sydney, NSW. He works as a car spray painter but is also a semi-professional soccer player. Austen’s fashion idol is Harry Styles and thus, wears a pearl necklace just like Harry does.

Tak Chipangura

Instagram: @thelifeoftak

TikTok: @thelifeoftak

Tak is a 23 year old who lives in Brisbane, QLD. He works as a security guard but is also a TikTok influencer and rapper. Tak also used to be a champion footballer and previously studied to be a helicopter pilot before realising those careers weren’t for him.

Andre Coutinho

Instagram: @andrecoutinho__

TikTok: @andrecoutinho23

Andre is a 24 year old from Perth, WA. With a psychology degree under his belt, Andre works as a mental health support worker. Andre is also a top AFL footballer.

Jordan Dowsett

Instagram: @jordandowsett_

TikTok: @bangabrah

Jordan’s a 25 year old who lives on the Gold Coast, QLD. He’s a FIFO electrician and is hoping to find love after his eight year long relationship with his high school sweetheart ended a couple of years ago.

Mitchell Eliot

Instagram: @mitcheliot

TikTok: @mitch_eliot

Mitchell is a 25 year old who lives in Sydney, NSW after just moving from Auckland, New Zealand. He works as a personal trainer and has admitted that he’s now ready to settle down after playing the field for a bit.

Callum Hole

Instagram: @cal.davee

TikTok: @cal.davee

Callum’s a 24 year old from Brisbane, QLD who works as a pool boy at a top Brisbane hotel. He also occasionally works as a personal trainer. Callum believes he has ‘playboy energy’ and is bound to make a memorable entrance on Love Island.

Conor Howard

Instagram: @conorhowardd

TikTok: @conor.howardd

Conor is a 26 year old from Sydney, NSW. Conor’s a top real estate agent in Sydney's Eastern and South Coastal regions and isn’t afraid to express his opinion as an ‘alpha male’.

Love Island Australia Season 4 will be available exclusively on 9Now from October 31.