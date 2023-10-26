Scroll down to find out when and where to watch, How To Make Gravy.

The song that made Paul Kelly famous, has been turned into a movie! How To Make Gravy is a staple in every Aussie family's household on Christmas day, and now Australians can see it on the big screen.

How To Make Gravy written by Paul in 1966, tells the heartbreaking story of an inmate missing his family on Christmas Day. Writing a letter to his brother on How To Make Gravy and explaining how he’ll miss each and every one of them.

Almost 60 years later, BINGE has announced they’re creating their first original feature film. And they chose Kelly’s, How To Make Gravy!

But who's going to star in this Aussie reboot? All New Idea’s been told so far is that the famous Aussie actor Hugo Weaving’s going to be in it! You would know him from big movies like The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix. Plus singer Adam Briggs making cameo musical performances who Paul has performed with recently. Including rising rap talent Dallas Woods will also perform in the movie.

Not to mention other noticeable names like Brenton Thwaites from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Daniel Henshall from Mystery Road: Origin, Damon Herriman from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kate Mulvany from Lambs of God, and French actress Agathe Rouselle making her English debut.

