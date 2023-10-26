The song that made Paul Kelly famous, has been turned into a movie! How To Make Gravy is a staple in every Aussie family's household on Christmas day, and now Australians can see it on the big screen.
Scroll down to find out when and where to watch, How To Make Gravy.
How To Make Gravy written by Paul in 1966, tells the heartbreaking story of an inmate missing his family on Christmas Day. Writing a letter to his brother on How To Make Gravy and explaining how he’ll miss each and every one of them.
Almost 60 years later, BINGE has announced they’re creating their first original feature film. And they chose Kelly’s, How To Make Gravy!
But who's going to star in this Aussie reboot? All New Idea’s been told so far is that the famous Aussie actor Hugo Weaving’s going to be in it! You would know him from big movies like The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix. Plus singer Adam Briggs making cameo musical performances who Paul has performed with recently. Including rising rap talent Dallas Woods will also perform in the movie.
Not to mention other noticeable names like Brenton Thwaites from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Daniel Henshall from Mystery Road: Origin, Damon Herriman from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Kate Mulvany from Lambs of God, and French actress Agathe Rouselle making her English debut.
Paul Kelly is 68 years old, born in Adelaide on the 13 January 1955.
Rip It Up Magazine allegedly reported that Paul’s mother gave birth to him "in a taxi outside North Adelaide's Calvary Hospital!”
Kelly’s first song was From St. Kilda to Kings Cross in 1985, but it wasn’t until the following year that he really got recognised. When his band, The Coloured Girls, released their double album and became one of the biggest Australian records of the year!
You’ll find Australians singing Paul Kelly’s songs From Little Things Big Things Grow, To Her Door, and of course, How To Make Gravy as seen above!
Where is Paul Kelly now?
Paul Kelly recently created a song called, If Not Now. Proving that his musical career is still going strong to this day, 38 years later after creating his first song! And going strong he is, performing at Harvest Rock Festival in just a couple of days.