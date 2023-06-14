Get ready to run because Channel 10's most thrilling reality television series is back for 2023!
That's right, after record ratings, a brand new season of Hunted will be making its way to Aussie screens in the not-too-distant future.
Scroll on for everything you need to know about the brand-new season...
WATCH NOW: Hunted Season Two Teaser Trailer. Article continues after video.
What is Hunted about?
For those who have yet to watch season one of the show, New Idea is here to get you up to speed.
In a real-life game of extreme hide and seek, ten pairs of ordinary Australians are released in Melbourne and become 'fugitives'.
They are given limited funds and resources and must remain undetected for 21 days, whilst being pursued by a team of expert hunters comprised of some of the world's best investigators formerly of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, and British Intelligence, alongside skilled cyber analysts just to name a few.
Hunted Chief Dr David Craig, Deputy Intelligence Ben Owen and Deputy Operations Reece Dewar are returning for season two.
Channel 10
Does the winning pair receive any prize money?
If they stay alert and aware long enough to avoid being surveilled and snagged by the hunters, the fugitives will have one final challenge ahead of them - getting to the final Extraction Point.
If they successfully arrive undetected, they will win a share of $100,000 prize money.
But before that, they must first endure three weeks on the run, constantly looking over their shoulders, weighing up the risk and return of every move.
Do you think you would be able to outrun these expert trackers?
Channel 10
When will Hunted season two premiere?
Season two of Hunted will premiere on Channel 10 and 10Play in the latter half of 2023.
An official premiere date has not yet been released.