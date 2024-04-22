Federation Square. Getty

Korea Festival

May 10 and May 11

The Korea Festival will be held in Federation Square from May 10 to May 11 and will bring Korean culture, cuisine, and tradition right to the heart of Melbourne. You will be able to take part in a range of activities or watch one of the many traditional performances within the festival.

You can also sample various aspects of Korean cuisine at the stalls spread across the festival. This free event is a great way to absorb all that Korean culture has to offer!

Leonardo da Vinci exhibiton. Getty

Leonardo da Vinci - 500 Years Of Genius

Until June 16

Lume Melbourne recently opened a new immersive experience dedicated to one of the most celebrated artists of all time, Leonardo da Vinci. The exhibition will feature original pages from the genius' priceless Codex Atlanticus notebooks, displaying his original sketches for the first time in Australia. The exhibition with fully immerse you, engaging all the senses... sights, sounds, scents, touch and taste will be used to tell his story and unveil the human side of Leonardo.

Tickets start at $29.90 for children and $49.90 for adults. Get yours here.

Pulitzer Prize–winning author of The Hours Michael Cunningham will take part in the festival. Getty

Melbourne Writers Festival

May 6 to May 12

The Melbourne Writers Festival welcomes writers to take over the city for almost a week. This year, the line-up proves to have some very important names in the literary world at this time, featuring New York Times best-selling authors, Pulitzer and Booker Prize standouts.

The festival holds various events, both free and ticketed, and allows you to listen to the writers share insight on their works.

Find out more here.

Queen Victoria Market Getty

Hawker 88 Night Market

Until May 8

On Wednesday nights from April 10 to May 8, you can visit Queen Victoria Market's legendary Night Market and indulge in an array of delicious food. With a wide variety of authentic street food from Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, China, Japan and India, you're bond to eat more than your stomach can handle!

Find out more here.

Getty

Chicago

Until May 26

Get ready to be swept away by the dazzle of Chicago as it takes centre stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne this April. With its unforgettable score and performance sure to bring the glitz and glamour of the 1920s to life, this production is a must-see for both theatre lovers and newcomers.

With tickets starting at $69.90, you don't want to miss out! Get your tickets here.

What musicals are on in Melbourne in May?

There are other must-see musicals happening across the city and surrounding suburbs in May:

Cirque Du Soleil: Luzie until May 19. Get tickets here.

Wicked until July 28. Get tickets here.

Sunset Boulevard from May 21. Get tickets here.

Missy Higgins. Getty

Concerts

Stephen Sanchez at the Forum on May 1. Get tickets here.

Kate Miller-Heidke at Queenscliff Town Hall on May 2 and May 3. Get tickets here.

SZA at Rod Laver Arena on May 2. Get tickets here.

Missy Higgins at Palais Theatre from May 3 to May 5. Get tickets here.

Shannon Noll at Thornbury Theatre on May 3. Get tickets here.

Niall Horan at Rod Laver Arena on May 3 and May 4. Get tickets here.

Nothing But Thieves at Margaret Court Arena on May 4. Get tickets here.

The Beaches at Howler on May 8 and May 9. Get tickets here.

JP Saxe at Prince Bandroom on May 17. Get tickets here.

Check back for updates.