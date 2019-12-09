RELATED: How to travel the world for free

Comfy And Stylish Essentials

Aside from conforming to airline guidelines, picking the right kind of clothing can help you avoid health complications such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT occurs when your blood clots in your veins, which can potentially lead to a pulmonary embolism. According to the University of Washington Medical Centre, sitting for long periods of time (such as being on a long haul flight) can increase the risk of DVT. So wearing comfortable clothing is always important!

But we get it: you don’t want to show up for your flight looking like you just rolled out of bed. Sometimes you have to dress up a bit – for example, a work trip with colleagues. With that in mind, it’s important to balance looking good with feeling comfortable on a plane, and luckily there are ways that you can achieve both!

Getty

The 3 Qualities Of A Good Flight Outfit

Comfortable: By this, we don’t mean just “soft”. You need something that’s loose fitting breathable. The fabric of your clothing is important too! Try to opt for cotton and linen, and stay away from anything with nylon or polyester in it.

Warm: Airports and airplanes are cold. If you don’t want to catch the flu before you get off that plane, we’d recommend wearing something that can ward off the chill.

Functional: Travelling can get a bit hectic, so you’ll need something with secure pockets to put in essential stuff like your phone, passport, and other small items.

What To Wear On A Plane

Here are our tips and recommendations on what to wear on a long flight, whether you’re going in business class or just flying economy:

A Maxi Dress

A sleeveless maxi dress is easy to layer, soft, breathable, and perfectly presentable in almost any circumstance. Just be careful to not get too long or too thin of a dress, unless you’re planning on bringing a blanket with you on the flight. They’re also easy to pack in any suitcase, making them good outfits for the return trip!

Getty

Some Slipper Shoes

You might want to kick your feet up during the flight (looking at you, first-class flyers) or just let them breathe for a while. Slipper shoes are a godsend in this regard! They’re easy to pull on and off, lightweight so they don’t weigh you down, and can be as low-key or as fashionable as you’d like.

Getty

A Pair Of Loose Pants

Time to break out those gym sweats and low-waist elastics! These pants are designed to be comfy so they won’t feel as much of a bother on a long flight like skinny jeans or shorts would. They can keep your legs warm, are easy to move in, and wouldn’t you know it – soft cotton is extremely comfortable!

A Long Jacket

No blanket? No problem! A jacket can work just as well. Just make sure to bring a jacket that’s warm enough for the cold and lightweight enough so it doesn’t weigh you down. No parkas, puffy jackets, or wool coats – space is already limited!

Compression Socks

Finally, compression socks are a MUST on long-haul flights, especially for those that travel regularly. They prevent DVT and will keep your feet nice and cozy if you do decide to take your shoes off.

Safe Travels

Next time you get on a plane, always make sure that you have at least one or two of the items above with you. A comfortable flight is an enjoyable flight – and a large part of that is what you wear!

